If we've learned anything from early '00s rom-coms, it's that no summer is complete without a picnic in the park and a romantic kiss under the shade of an oak tree. But in reality, picnics can actually be super laborious, requiring careful planning and pre-prepped dishes. And who has time for that?
This summer, we're making sure nothing holds us back from spur-of-the-moment picnics. In partnership with Halo Top®, we're showing you our favorite picnic essentials that require no recipes, no preparation, and definitely no extra packaging. Click ahead for seven foods you'll be seeing in our picnic baskets all season long. From bite-sized caprese salad to an adult take on "ants on a log," these spreads would make all your favorite rom-com heroines proud.