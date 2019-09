When describing her fellow skaters, one member of the all-female Moxi Skate Team put it like this: "We are tall and short; we are thick and skinny. The most important thing is we're all strong." The team got together to do one thing: roller-skate.As you can see in the videos above and below, we got the chance to spend some time with these awesome women in Long Beach, CA, were Moxi was founded.The team explains that in spite of Long Beach's widespread roller-skating culture, prior to Moxi's inception, the skate parks were by and large male-dominated. "It was really intimidating," one woman said. "It was all men, all on skateboards, staring at us because we looked absolutely insane on our roller skates.""Insane" might not be the best descriptor; we'd go with "insanely cool."To do what the Moxi womendo at these skate parks, you need to be incredibly skilled, serious about skating, and okay with getting a little banged up."You may always fall, but you're always going to get back up," one team member said.