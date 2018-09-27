The Perfect Date For The Couple That Loves Astrology

Nowadays, the internet is more of an astrological resource than the sky itself — but that doesn't mean looking upward is completely without its benefits.
Watching the stars, moon, and planets shine in real time can be a powerful reminder that nothing happens by accident in astrology. Every retrograde and transit is part of a much larger celestial picture. Taking a night to watch those gradual movements unfold can make you feel infinitely small — and, on a far less philosophical note, spending an evening under the stars is pretty darn romantic, too.
If you have a blanket, a thermos of hot cocoa, and a special someone to share those first two things with, you already have the makings of a dreamy stargazing date. But, if you count yourself among the horoscope-reading set, there are a few additional steps you can take to make it an unforgettable (and astrologically fulfilling) night. Whether you're in an open field or a city park, the stars above are waiting to be your own personal mood lighting.
Read on for four ways to plan a truly romantic stargazing date.