Make Your Anniversary One You’ll Never Forget With These Date Ideas

Wedding anniversaries come with built-in gift suggestions. For your first anniversary, they say, you should gift your partner something with "paper"; for your fourth anniversary it's "fruit or flowers" — most are pretty straightforward, but something like "tin" (for your 10th anniversary) can be tricky. Even more tricky is what you and your partner should do for these momentous occasions. Especially if you're not a naturally romantic or creative person. But don't be discouraged.
Whether you’re celebrating your wedding anniversary, the anniversary of your first date, or the anniversary of the day you defined the relationship, we have some suggestions that'll hopefully spark the romantic in you. Keep in mind that the date should be all about what you and your partner like — some people would love a skydiving date but hate going out to a romantic restaurant, and vice versa.
Advertisement
Recreate Your First Date
Go back to the bar, cafe, or ice cream stand where you had your first date and reflect on how far you’ve come.
Throw A Party
You don’t need a wedding to celebrate your relationship! Gather your friends together for an anniversary party.
Create A Scrapbook Or Photo Album
Get sentimental and put some visual reminders of your relationship in one place.
Take A Day Trip
Go On A Weekend Getaway
A weekend vacation can put you a romantic mood.
Take A Long Vacation
Get A Hotel Room
Go Out To A Romantic Restaurant
Hey, it’s a classic for a reason!
Have A Night In... In Bed
Cook A Meal Together
You two make a great pair... including in the kitchen.
Do Something Exciting
Get your adrenaline racing with skydiving or a trip to an amusement park.
Take A Dance Class
Learning a new skill together will make you feel like a team… especially if it gets you up close and personal.
Visit A Sex Shop
Advertisement