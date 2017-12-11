How To Use All Your Vacation Days This Year — Or Next

If you're finishing the year with a ton of time leftover, or didn't have as much as you liked for end-of-2017 fun, start thinking about next year. Every year is different; perhaps you are in several weddings (or are getting married); maybe you'll be sick, or just need more time away from the job; or maybe it is just harder to get away. In any case, start to look through your calendar — especially if you have a partner — and loosely plan out your vacation days.