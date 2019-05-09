An Expert Guide To 20 Years Of Wedding Anniversary Gifts

Wedding anniversaries mark the number of years since two people decided to make things officially official. Back in the day, these relationship milestones carried even more emotional significance: spouses in Medieval Germany would adorn partners with golden wreaths on their 50th anniversary. And while an extravagant AF headband may not be the most timely gift for 2019 couples, you can still do something a bit more meaningful than dinner out on the celebratory occasion.
Since coming up with a unique gift idea every year is a tall order, looking into the symbolism of traditional wedding anniversaries is one good place for inspiration. Amber Harrison, a style and etiquette expert at Wedding Paper Divas, is here to take a deep dive into the symbolism of the first twenty years of married life — like what a paper anniversary really means — and cool gift ideas stemming from the cultural analogy. Now you'll be able to offer a super rad and thoughtful explanation while your S.O. unwraps the surprise.
