How To Have Hot Vacation Sex In A Hotel

When it comes to having hot vacation sex in your hotel room, there aren't too many rules (definitely not as many as when you're having sex in an Airbnb, anyway). But, there are a few guidelines that will make sure you have the best possible hotel sex you can.
So we talked to sexpert Megan Stubbs, Ed.D, about how to make sure you're getting the most out of hotel sex, because there are some big advantages to getting down and dirty in an unfamiliar place. Read on for her advice.
