Staying at a chain hotel can be comforting in a way, because you know what you're going to get: a sterile hotel room, fresh sheets everyday, a "Do Not Disturb" sign, and a continental breakfast. That's the kind of anonymity you want sometimes, particularly if you're traveling with your partner, and vacation sex is on the itinerary. Renting an Airbnb can have its perks too, though, if you want the whole immersive experience that the city has to offer. But having sex in an Airbnb can make you feel kind of guilty, because it's someone else's house, after all.
Some people might find the voyeuristic aspect of Airbnb sex hot, but there are different rules for having vacation sex when it's in someone else's bed, says Megan Stubbs, a clinical sexologist. "You have the freedom of being away from your usual environment, but you have to be courteous because you don't have total freedom — it's not your house," she says.
While there aren't explicit rules that say, "You can't have sex in an Airbnb," there is an expectation and understanding that you're going to be respectful of your host's home and rules. That being said, it's your vacation, and you don't need the your host's "permission" to have sex with your partner if you want to. Luckily, there are ways to strike a middle ground. If you want to stay in an Airbnb rental and have hot vacation sex, here's how to do it.
Maybe don't sleep with your host.
While this might have been a plot point in the Netflix movie Wine Country, it's probably best not to sleep with the host of your Airbnb if they're around. For starters, god forbid the hookup is bad — that could make things incredibly awkward for the remainder of your stay. Or, if it's good, you risk never wanting to leave. Weigh your options.
Cover up.
Vacation sex is typically pretty hot because you feel free from the monotony of your daily life. So you might have the urge to have sex on any surface you can: the couch, the floor, the counters, or the kitchen table. But, remember that this is not your house. So if you're going to have sex anywhere other than the bed, cover it up with a sheet or towel or something else that can be thrown into the washer afterward. It's common courtesy.
Consider having sex somewhere else.
Public sex is tricky (and often, illegal), but might be the best option if you just can't get over the weirdness factor or if you end up with a host who's not cool with you getting passionate in their house. Find a public (but not too public) place to get it on instead, like an empty park at night, a dressing room, or a bar bathroom.
Get over the weirdness.
If it weirds you out to have sex in someone else's bed, you're only human. The thing is, you're going to feel more relaxed and ultimately have better sex if you let it go. Sometimes Airbnb hosts will leave their personal photos and tchotchkes out, and you don't necessarily want that staring you down when you're having sex. Turn over the frames, or cover them with something discreet if it helps you get in the right mindset (just remember to flip them back before you leave).
Make sure you have the whole place.
On Airbnb, you can either rent a whole house or one room in a house, and you really should know what you're getting into before you arrive. If you are just renting a room, Stubbs suggests channeling the SNL sketch about having quiet sex in your parent's house: "That means no screaming, don't smash the headboard; kick it old school and don't get caught," she says. And if you do have the whole place, take advantage of the rooms you don't have at home.
Role play.
You're effectively playing house when you rent an Airbnb. Invent characters and a plot line for you and your partner as a role-playing exercise, and pretend you're literally a different couple for the night. Role-playing can lower your inhibitions, because it takes the pressure off of you personally. If you're not sure how to start, we have some ideas.
Bring toys.
You know how some kids bring their stuffed animals on trips to make it feel more like home? Same can be said for sex toys. Bring your favorite one to use on the trip, and you'll be reminded of your vacation the next time you use it.
Tidy up before the host has to.
Your Airbnb host might not have a professional cleaning service, and many will leave a list of quick chores for you to do before leaving. There are some sex-related things that you should take care of out of courtesy, like throwing away condom wrappers. If things got messy in bed, you might want to strip the bed or put the sheets in the laundry for them. And if you're a real neat freak, you could take photos of the place before you use it, so you know how to put it back.
Know your host's schedule.
The last thing you want is your host stopping by while you're mid-role-play scene. Be mindful of the fact that they could technically pop in whenever they want, and might not be traveling far from their property while you stay there. Communicate clearly with your host about when they're going to be coming and going, so you can steer clear of any awkward run-ins.
Be clear about any guests you're bringing.
If you indicate that you're traveling with your partner before you arrive, your host probably can infer that you're going to have sex there. But many hosts aren't cool with you having guests over, unless you ask for permission beforehand. If you're single and planning on having a vacation hookup, give your host a heads up that you're having another guest, or perhaps consider going to your partner's place instead.
Experiment with standing sex positions.
Take advantage of having a different furniture layout than what you're used to, and get creative with the sex positions you and your partner try. Still feel weird about touching the bed? Have standing sex against your host's weird armchair.
Remember that you're getting rated, too.
It's worth it for your conscience to be a polite guest, but if you're ever trying to book an Airbnb again, it's also smart. At the end of your trip, your host is going to give you a rating, and there's even a spot for them to give you private feedback. Lets hope your host is open and accepting, and won't pass any judgement about you or your partner, but that might be one more reason to keep the volume down so their neighbors don't complain, and clean up the evidence of your steamy vacation sex.
