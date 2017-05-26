Staying at a chain hotel can be comforting in a way, because you know what you're going to get: a sterile hotel room, fresh sheets everyday, a "Do Not Disturb" sign, and a continental breakfast. That's the kind of anonymity you want sometimes, particularly if you're traveling with your partner, and vacation sex is on the itinerary. Renting an Airbnb can have its perks too, though, if you want the whole immersive experience that the city has to offer. But having sex in an Airbnb can make you feel kind of guilty, because it's someone else's house, after all.
Some people might find the voyeuristic aspect of Airbnb sex hot, but there are different rules for having vacation sex when it's in someone else's bed, says Megan Stubbs, a clinical sexologist. "You have the freedom of being away from your usual environment, but you have to be courteous because you don't have total freedom — it's not your house," she says.
While there aren't explicit rules that say, "You can't have sex in an Airbnb," there is an expectation and understanding that you're going to be respectful of your host's home and rules. That being said, it's your vacation, and you don't need someone's "permission" to have sex if you want to. Luckily, there are ways to strike a middle ground. If you want to stay in an Airbnb rental and have hot vacation sex, here's how to do it.