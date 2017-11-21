15 Proven Tips For Your Best Vacation Sex, Ever

7 of 16

Illustrated By Abbie Winters.

Attempt in-flight hookups with caution.



Remember that they still technically count as public sex, which is illegal, but if you are truly determined to join the mile-high club, here's what to do: Wait until it’s nighttime, the lights are off, and passengers are sleeping. (If you have a daytime flight, as my partner and I did, don’t even try.) You can warm up with some discreet hand action under a blanket at your seats, since you won't have time for foreplay in the bathroom. Then, one of you enters the bathroom, locks the door, and disrobes just enough for access; the other follows close behind and knocks a quiet, pre-planned pattern to signal to the first person to open the door. Get in, get done, and get out, with your exits a few beats apart. And be real: The goal isn't to enjoy the sex — it's to say you did it. (It still counts if no one orgasms, because I'm a sex writer and I say so.)