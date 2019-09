15 Proven Tips For Your Best Vacation Sex, Ever

If your vacation is in a location with a hot climate, cool down (as you heat things up) with temperature play — meaning: apply low (or high) temperatures to provoke a sensual response. When people think of temperature play, they often think of warm wax or massage oil, but a cold toy can be more appealing when it's sweltering outside — and you likely already have one in your freezer."Ice is a simple and sensual way to incorporate temperature and sensations into your sex life," Good Vibrations product and purchasing manager Coyote Days told us . "Not only does the ice chill the part of the body it’s touching — nipples, inner thighs, buttocks, stomach, and more — but the ice water it creates can also be a fun."You can also cool a glass dildo by placing it in a bowl of ice water or, if it's made of borosilicate glass, placing it in the freezer (soda-lime glass is more fragile, so stick to ice water if that's what your dildo is made of). Another pro tip: Sensations of cold will feel even more intense if the recipient is blindfolded. Now go forth and get your 9½-Weeks-style ice-cube sex scene on.