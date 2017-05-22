13 Proven Tips For Your Best Holiday Sex, Ever

This story was originally published on December 18, 2015.
Whether you're planning a trip with your partner or merely fantasising about one, vacation sex likely plays a starring role in your vision. It deserves its reputation as particularly delicious. Stress is your sex life's archenemy, and when you and your partner step away from what stresses you out from day to day (work, empty fridges, dirty dishes, kids, if you've got 'em), you may find yourselves as interested in each other as you are in the sightseeing. If you prepare for it, vacation sex can be the best kind of sex.
Since I like to do my research before proffering advice, I volunteered to take my partner to Rendezvous, an all-inclusive couples resort in St. Lucia in the West Indies, to conduct field research and compile vacation-sex best practices for you, dear reader. (I know, my job is hard, but someone's got to do it.)
On the menu: a weekend in a beachfront cottage; late-night dancing at a nearby street party; a couple's massage; a candlelit dinner on the beach; far too much champagne (this all-inclusive thing is dangerous); and, yes, some much-needed time and space to reconnect physically, because after a long week of battling New York City, my partner and I are much more likely to be eating takeout in his bed than scattering it with roses. (Which Rendezvous kindly did for us one night.) Click through to discover our findings, and tips for better vacation sex — from which toys to bring to how to shut down conflict before it begins.