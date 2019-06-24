They say you can tell a lot about your relationship once you go on a vacation together. That's definitely true, and experiencing new places and cultures with your partner can be a real bonding experience. But the vacation memories you'll really want to hold onto are the ones you make behind closed doors, in your hotel or Airbnb. That's why Do Not Disturb signs were invented, right?
And unlike tan lines or beach Instagrams, vacation sex memories don't have to fade into the past once your trip is over.
We asked Refinery29 readers to spill the juicy details about the best vacation sex they've ever had, and found some very steamy stories on Reddit. Some of them are about funny summer flings, and others are full-on couple's-retreat-level romantic. Read on, and you may be tempted to book a sexy trip of your own.