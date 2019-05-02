Here's What It's Really Like To Stay In A $3,000-A-Night Hotel

The thing about good hospitality is, you have to be prepared to accept it. As a person with acute social anxiety and a chronic fear of imposing on others, this was harder than it sounds. On my first day in the hotel, I spent a solid 20 minutes going back and forth with myself over what I should do with the room service tray after I was finished with it. I didn’t want to pester the housekeeping staff, who were probably really busy, so maybe I should just put it in the hallway? But this is such a nice hotel, what if one of the other guests saw it and were offended by its presence? I even Googled what to do, but the results were inconclusive. Eventually, I called and asked if someone could come up to retrieve it. I would do this several times over the next four days, and never feel less ambivalent about it.