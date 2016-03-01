50 Stunning Hotels You Can Actually Afford

This post was originally published on December 30, 2015.
Now is the time to say goodbye to hotel FOMO forever. How so? We've come up with a list of the chicest properties around the globe to ensure that you're always staying in the coolest, most design-oriented spots every time you travel — while keeping an eye on your wallet, of course.
Every Instagram-worthy spot ahead proves you really can have it all without breaking the bank: communal spaces, thoughtful design, and a safe, clean space to rest your head. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for international adventure, check out our selects to inspire some wanderlust, and get going on your travel bucket list.
Every Instagram-worthy spot ahead proves you really can have it all without breaking the bank: communal spaces, thoughtful design, and a safe, clean space to rest your head. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for international adventure, check out our selects to inspire some wanderlust, and get going on your travel bucket list.
B.O.G. (Bogotá, Colombia)
Colombia has been on the rise as a destination for travelers, and the B.O.G. hotel, located in its capital city, is the ultimate source of affordable luxury. While the exterior is stark, inside the design is brimming with sparkling golden details, while modern furniture and a touch of local love complete the luxe look. Taking a sunset dip in the rooftop's heated swimming pool is a must — just be sure to document it with a selfie.
WE Hostel (São Paulo, Brazil)
Sun-drenched rooms and Scandinavian design take over this homey hostel. With a lounge, pub, kitchen, and garden, there’s no shortage of communal space that will make you feel like you’re staying at your cool friend's apartment. In a residential area lush with foliage, you’ll experience São Paulo like a local, while staying within walking distance to public transportation, and some of the city's best bars and restaurants.
XVA Art Hotel (Dubai, UAE)
In a city known for being over-the-top luxurious, this small boutique hotel and contemporary art gallery has found humble balance: XVA Art House is the perfect mix of Middle Eastern art and comforting design. With plenty of open spaces and courtyards, the space has a social but relaxed atmosphere that appeals to many local creatives, as well as travelers. While minimalist, the white-washed guest rooms are warmed through patterned textiles and found objects.
The Saguaro (Palm Springs, California)
Bring on the sunnies and get ready to lounge by the pool. Around every corner at The Saguaro is a burst of color and a lounge chair just waiting to be occupied. The hotel's 249 rooms carry through the vibrant colors from the outside, while Southwestern details are ever-present thanks to bold patterned throw blankets and Equipale leather furniture. Add in a restaurant by Iron Chef Jose Garces, and you’ve got yourself the perfect little vacay.
Volkshotel (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
Staying at Volks is about the experience. It is an affordable place to rest in between cocktailing, eating, and meeting new friends. This hotel knows how to create ambiance with compact, cleverly designed rooms that nod at the location's past life as the offices of De Volkskrant newspaper. Grab a room located on an upper floor to score a stunning view of the city, canals and all.
Urban Cowboy (Brooklyn, NY)
A hidden gem in the heart of Williamsburg, this hip townhouse B&B contains a communal kitchen, outdoor space, shared lounge area, and even a hot tub. Each rustic-chic room is custom designed to look like something out of a Pendleton catalog, giving it the feel of a charming Appalachian lodge more than a Brooklyn inn.
The Independente Hostel (Lisbon, Portugal)
Locals and travelers gather in this lively hostel to enjoy a beer and bites at the beer garden, and connect with creatives from around the globe. Book a private room with a balcony overlooking the Tagus River or a shared space with modernized wooden bunks. Located in the Principe Real and Bairro Alto districts, interesting shops, trendy restaurants, and the iconic St. George’s Castle are waiting for you, just outside.
The Verb Hotel (Boston, Massachusetts)
The Verb Hotel is always buzzing with excitement (it is located just across the street from Fenway Park, after all), and thanks to its color-blocked windows, it's instantly recognizable. But this isn't just a fun overnight stop for baseball fans. If you're into music, there's a ton of memorabilia sprinkled throughout the space that you’ll want to check out. And architecture fans will appreciate the painstaking restoration of the original '50s building.
The Freehand (Miami, Florida)
Raise a tiki glass and slowly fade into the daydream that is The Freehand Miami, where beautiful people roam free as DJs spin tropical tunes. Thanks to its wildly affordable rates and lots of communal space, it's the ultimate hideaway for creative types. And with another location in Chicago and plans for further expansion in the works, we can only hope there will be a Freehand in every city.
Hotel Daniel (Vienna, Austria)
Smart spaces, rooms with hammocks, and even a tricked out trailer — we could get use to this. Daniel features great design and smart luxury in an urban setting, allowing travelers to play in Vienna, then go explore other Austrian cities without puncturing a hole in their wallets. Don't miss an opportunity to 'gram morning coffee and pastries in the light-soaked bakery, which is a favorite among locals.
OneDay (Bangkok, Thailand)
This coworking space/hostel is the perfect place to get your work done, then go out and explore the city. The property is located on Sukhumvit road, one of the most lively streets in the heart of Bangkok, and is a five minute walk from the Sky Train, which will take you pretty much everywhere. Reserve a cozy room all to yourself, or share bunks with fellow travelers.
The LINE Hotel (Los Angeles, California)
The LINE Hotel has everything — seriously, there’s no reason to leave. The hotel's many food options are all creatively designed by L.A.’s Korean culinary king, Roy Choi, and the one retail shop is an outpost of the popular local boutique, Poketo. The rooms have some of the best views in the city, and with colorful design details, patterned chairs, and an oversized desk, all work can (and should) be done in your PJs while staring off at the L.A. skyline.
The Dean Hotel (Providence, Rhode Island)
Add Providence to your U.S. bucket list, because The Dean Hotel is worth a visit. Located in the Downcity historic district, this 52-room property is interspersed with work from local designers, found objects from flea markets around the world, and custom-designed fixtures and furniture. A cozy-yet-modern environment seduces you to hide under the crisp sheets with a fine Scotch and a good book. Or take a walk on the wilder side: The showers have full-length glass walls.
The Jane Hotel (New York, New York)
A place to party, eat, and rest your head, The Jane has it all — including the best avocado toast in the city on the main floor at Cafe Gitane, and a ballroom that feels like you're dancing in a Scottish Castle. If you do decide to step outside, the Meatpacking District presents no shortage of adventures — we suggest Chelsea Market or The Whitney Museum.
The Hoxton, Shoreditch (London, England)
Every cool creative wants to stay in East London these days, and one of the best places to do so on a budget is The Hoxton. Each of its carefully curated rooms is adorned with playful pillows and impossibly cool headboards, adding a touch of whimsy to the hotel’s sophisticated aesthetic. But the best part of all? Fresh milk in the fridge and daily breakfast bags filled with granola pots and orange juice.
The Graham & Co. (Phoenicia, New York)
The Graham & Co offers the perfect weekend escape from nearby New York City. Tucked away in the Catskills, it's a boutique hotel with options that range from a room with a pair of bunk beds to a deluxe version with two queen beds and a vintage kitchenette. Regardless of size, all rooms are kept intentionally minimal (outside of the Tivoli radio you'll find in each); communal spaces like the pool and the fire pit are where the fun is really at.
Auberge de Banne (Banne, France)
Close your eyes and picture the South of France: the sweet smell of produce from a nearby market, lively chatter from tables set in the middle of a lush courtyard, and ivy crawling up a beautiful inn. Open your eyes, and you’ll be standing in front of Auberge de Banne. This postcard-worthy property is the type of place you intend to stop for the night, and then keep extending your stay. The exterior is full of charm, while the inside delightfully surprises you with modern details and amenities.
Ace Hotel (Seattle, Washington)
Waking up at the Ace hotel in Seattle is a bit surreal — peeking out the window to a beautiful layer of fog, then walking down to the kitchen for a cup of Stumptown Coffee. This hotel feels more like a home than anything else. Minutes from Pike Place Market and just across the street from Macrina bakery, it's the ideal home base. Those who already love the Ace brand will instantly feel connected to the original property’s authentic roots.
Axiom (San Francisco, California)
This newly opened hotel is filling the void of cool, clean, and affordable places to stay in the Bay Area. Plus, the downtown location, just off Union Square, is ideal for exploring the best food and culture the city has to offer. We especially love Kin Khao, which is only a block away, for an authentic Thai lunch or dinner.
25Hour Bikini Hotel (Berlin, Germany)
Overlooking Tiergarten Park and the Berlin Zoo, this hotel has one of the best rooftop bars in the city (seriously, the 360 views are a thing of beauty), as well an Israeli restaurant so good that for a moment you might forget you're in Berlin. The incredibly colorful design and cleverly constructed custom furniture make the property’s shared spaces particularly inviting, while many of the guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with hammocks for taking in the skyline.
City Circus (Athens, Greece)
A quirky space filled with mix-and-match furniture alongside frescoed ceilings and collage art, City Circus is a place to embrace the weird, providing plenty of inspiration for your adventures in Athens. Head to the rooftop for a beer and the most perfect view of the Acropolis.
Brown Beach House (Tel Aviv, Israel)
Tel Aviv is the kind of city where you make lifelong friends, enjoy family-style meals, and party the night away. The Brown Beach House is hardly a place just for sleeping — and how could you, with the Jerusalem beach and Carmel Market right outside? The design is a nod to '50s summer resorts: bamboo furniture, retro colors, and flamingo patterns included.
Eye Hotel (Utrecht, The Netherlands)
Located in what was once a 17th-century 'Ooglijdersgasthuis,' or eye hospital, this charming boutique hotel has taken its design inspiration from, well, eyes. Each of its 36 light-filled rooms gives a subtle nod to optometry through ocular-themed art and vintage artifacts. Ask for one located on the top floor to score a view of Utrecht’s city center, where trendy coffee shops, restaurants, and shops continue to sprout up. If you're there on a Saturday, check out the textile market just outside in the square.
Casa Fayette (Guadalajara, México)
Seamlessly combining a '40s mansion with a brand new high rise, this recently opened boutique hotel in the trendy Lafayette district is an Art Deco fan's dream. Grab a cocktail in the retro-inspired pool bar, located on the rooftop of the original structure, and soak in the panoramic views of the city.
El Cosmico (Marfa, Texas)
Self-described as a "nomadic hotel and campground," this desert property offers guests several different types of accommodations, including colorful, smartly designed trailers, tents, yurts, and teepees. A quick road trip from Austin, Marfa is where you go to get away from it all and tap into your artistic center — and sleeping in a Mongolian yurt under the stars is a guaranteed way to do that.
The Gates (Key West, Florida)
This intimate property is perfect for the young professional looking to soak up some glorious Key West sun. The design-conscious hotel features clean lines, tastefully integrated pastels, and washed wood finishes. Wade in the glistening pool, lay out on the beach, or bike to Duval Street for tropical drinks and live music.
Chicago Athletic Association (Chicago, Illinois)
This chic new property is a former gentleman’s athletic club turned boutique hotel. The space pays homage to its history with genius design elements: A pommel horse is converted into a bench; a wooden gym ladder is reborn as a storage wall. There are five different places to eat and drink on the premises, from the Cherry Circle Room (a proper Chicago steakhouse) to Shake Shack.
CLASKA (Tokyo, Japan)
In true Japanese fashion, this hotel defines itself through bold lines and comforting wooden textures. The 21 rooms are broken up into different design categories to suit the mood and purpose of any creative traveler, from a DIY theme to a more traditional Tatami style. A beautiful shop and gallery with curated artists and local makers is located right in the hotel, so you’ll have no trouble picking up some thoughtful souvenirs. The rooftop terrace is a must-see; you might even catch a glimpse of Mount Fuji.
Hotel Brummell (Barcelona, Spain)
You can easily lose yourself in the beautiful winding streets of Barcelona, but Hotel Brummell is a place you’ll be happy to find. The hotel’s ‘tropical modernism’ is inspired by Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, with lush plants, clean lines, and rich colors. Infinitely flooding light invades each guestroom and the on-site restaurant, The Box Social — a local favorite for breakfast and lunch.
Hotel Galery69 (Stawiguda, Poland)
You probably don't know this, but the wild terrain in northeastern Poland is some of the most beautiful in the world. Overlooking Lake Wulpińskie, Galery69 is like a modernist fairytale, with cozy nooks and hiding places complementing the property's strange, natural beauty and otherworldly light. Its owners are artists, so throughout the 21 rooms you'll find the couple's handmade creations, which were inspired by the one-of-a-kind landscape.
Hotel Havana (San Antonio, Texas)
San Antonio is having a moment, and we can’t wait to join in. Hotel Havana has an eclectic yet chic design aesthetic. Rich woven rugs cover beautifully weathered wood flooring, while retro radios and refrigerators, and a mix of vintage and cast iron bed frames make each guest room feel truly unique. Located right next to the popular San Antonio Riverwalk, the location could not be more perfect — a cozy place to call your temporary home.
Gaia Riverlodge (San Ignacio, Belize)
An ecotourism destination that's well worth the trip, this secluded hideaway will leave you positively enchanted. You may not want to bother with ordinary swimming pools once you've gone for a dip in Gaia's natural spring, with its Kinkade-worthy waterfall backdrop. Luxurious thatched-roof cabanas blend in beautifully with the lush jungle foliage. You can bet the hotel restaurant serves only the best local cuisine and produce — there's a micro farm on the premises.
Hotel Pulitzer (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
A refined sophistication dominates the design of this hotel. Textiles, leathers, and objects from around the world each have their place in this modern space, which exudes classic style with an eye you can only hope to bring back to your own apartment. Located in the heart of the city, this property sits beautifully in the Microcentro neighborhood, close to all of the best sights and culture you need to get at the heart of Buenos Aires.
Grasshoppers Hotel (Glasgow, Scotland)
Nestled adjacent to Central Station, Grasshoppers could not be more conveniently located. The property offers 30 modern, cozy rooms with a touch of whimsy, and is a comfortable place to stay while exploring Glasgow. Just a short walk away you'll find Riverhill Cafe (a perfect spot to grab coffee and a traditional Scottish breakfast), in addition to key sites like the Necropolis and Drygate Brewing.
Le Pigalle (Paris, France)
Cheeky branding by Be-Poles inspires surrealism and a chic Parisian tone in design. A shining beacon of neon light in the Montmartre neighborhood, Le Pigalle is the perfect place to gather, stay, eat, and make art. Design elements and culinary offerings like books, records, and croissants are gathered by lauded vendors who are found right in the neighborhood.
Hotel Gault (Montreal, Canada)
Situated in the historic neighborhood of Old Montreal, this ornately engraved former mansion will stop you right in your tracks. The space combines Haussmann-era Parisian architecture with modernist interior design. The hotel also displays ever-changing collections from local modern artists and is located near some of the city's best museums — making it ideal for those looking to soak up the arts.
Mhor 84 Motel (Perthshire, Scotland)
Mhor 84, just outside of Glasgow, is the ideal place to steal away for a quiet weekend or rest your head on the way up to The Highlands. Its seven simple, well-appointed rooms offer hotel quality at motel prices. The wonderful on-site restaurant, along with two additional culinary outposts (Mhor Bread and Mhor Fish) in the nearby town of Callander, will give you an authentic taste of Scottish cuisine.
Generator Hostel (Venice, Italy)
Generator has branded itself as a haven for the design-savvy globetrotter on a budget, and its Venice location is one of its most impressive offerings yet. Located in a renovated grain house right on the Giudecca waterfront, the building is chock full of beautiful details, from the Murano glass to the intricate floor mosaics and lush curtains. For our money, you can't go wrong with one of the attic rooms, but as long as you've got a view of the sea, you'll be happy here.
Kex Hostel (Reykjavik, Iceland)
With a bar, bakery, and even a '50s-style barbershop, there’s no cooler place to stay in Reykjavik than Kex. Overlooking the waterfront, the three-story warehouse space was a former biscuit factory (Kex is Icelandic for biscuit). It salvaged materials from its past life, as well as a treasure trove of secondhand furniture, incorporated into the hostel's eclectic design. If you want to make some interesting friends, the dorms sleep up to 16; if you're worried you're not quirky enough to impress (or just prefer your privacy), there are also private rooms available.
Kimber Modern (Austin, Texas)
Kimber Modern is a treehouse oasis in the middle of Austin’s South Congress neighborhood, where you'll find great restaurants like Elizabeth Street Cafe, and the best vintage shopping in town at Uncommon Objects. Each of the select few rooms are thoughtfully designed with modern amenities and little comforts (think bathrooms pre-stocked with makeup remover and razors). A common gathering space allows guests to mingle over a wine and snacks while exchanging travel tips. Don’t forget to pause for a nap in Kimber's wonderful blue hammock.
Pantone Hotel (Brussels, Belgium)
Welcome to a color lover's dreamland, all properly labeled with the exact Pantone sku. The hotel’s design is whitewashed, organized, and perfectly vibrant — and you can even book a room covered in your favorite primary and secondary hues!
Michelberger Hotel (Berlin, Germany)
This hotel has everything you need to get work done, have a wild night, and then cure your hangover the next morning. It doesn’t try to be cool; it just is. Michelberger hosts all-day parties in its courtyard, making it a destination for weekday creatives seeking a cozy lobby to people-watch while they work. It also boasts a restaurant serving delicious local cuisine, its own branded coconut water, and even a line of booze, all available at the buzzing lobby bar. Plus, it sits right next to a central train station, and is within walking distance of some of Berlin's best clubs and art spaces, like Urban Spree and Neue Heimat.
QT Gold Coast (Queensland, Australia)
If the Gold Coast is a surfer’s paradise, then this property is its crown jewel. Located just a stone's throw from Surfers Paradise Beach (we're not making this up), the high-rise hotel puts a playfully modern spin on retro surf style — or as it is described on their website, "nostalgic surfer chic meets Miami catwalk cool." If you've got room in your budget, splurge for the king suite. You'll thank us once you see the Japanese soaking tub.
The Burrard (Vancouver, Canada)
Retro vibes emanate from this downtown Vancouver gem, which is a throwback design to the times of Elvis Presley and the original Burrard Motor Inn. Its rooms have a clean updated aesthetic, with subtle graphic patterns and indigo hues, plus modern amenities like HD TVs and free Wi-Fi. Pack your Polaroid and get ready to explore Vancouver on of the boutique hotel's complimentary Brooklyn Cruiser bikes.
The Press Hotel (Portland, Maine)
Formerly the home of Maine's largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald, this 110-room boutique hotel keeps to the theme throughout — you'll even see headlines like “Elderly lobster set free” and “Man yanks skunk from jar, runs” adorning the walls. If you're looking to splurge, book the 1,200-square-foot penthouse suite. The luxe space was once the publisher's office, and its rooftop patio boasts amazing views of Casco Bay.
The Camby (Phoenix, Arizona)
The website for this recently opened desert stunner describes it as "quirky elegance." Throughout the 277 rooms you'll find visual nods to the southwest landscape and tech-forward design. But the real reason to stay here? The stunning rooftop pool, which offers up amazing views of nearby Camelback Mountain.
The Old Clare Hotel (Sydney, Australia)
Located in the up and coming Chippendale district of Sydney, it is just a short walk from Central Station. This new property — which was once two buildings, a Victorian brewery and an Art Deco hotel — is now home to three buzzy restaurants, a gorgeous rooftop pool, and beautiful, one-of-a-kind furnishings. If you're a mid-century fan, be sure to grab a vintage-styled cocktail in the lobby bar. Trust us: It's Instagram gold.
SKT. PETRI (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Minimalist Scandinavian design is having a moment, and this boutique hotel in Copenhagen's trendy Latin Quarter embodies the aesthetic. The location was once a '30s department store, which might explain why the white, light-soaked lobby is so dramatic; meanwhile custom-made furnishings and textiles in earthy colors make each of its 268 guest rooms feel super cozy.
Sophie’s Hostel (Prague, Czech Republic)
Considered one of the OGs of the boutique hostel movement, Sophie's is located across the street from Miss Sophie's, the hotel version of the same establishment. For around $55 a night, you can get a private apartment complete with goodies like free Wi-Fi and rainhead showers, all in a lovely Art Nouveau building that will make you feel like the star of your own foreign film. For around $6, you can partake of the all-you-can-eat buffet each morning. Traveling with your girl gang? No problem! The apartments can sleep up to five guests.
Prince van Orangiën (Stockholm, Sweden)
Tucked inside the Prince Van Orangiënboat — a houseboat that was built in 1935 — Prince van Orangiën is the latest extension of the locally adored Oaxen Krog & Slip restaurants. A private residence until the early aughts, the boat, which is open seasonally, contains several elegant private cabins, all tastefully decorated with rich wood finishings and marble accents. On the same island in Stockholm is the Spritmuseum and Rosendals Trädgård — a stunning garden and cafe to spend the day.
