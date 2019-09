Experts Share Their Most Surprising Strategies For Traveling On The Cheap

"Be flexible with your travel dates," suggests Beth Whitman, a women's travel expert and the founder of WanderTours.com . "When searching for flights, if you can be flexible on the day and time you’re flying, you can search for the least expensive options and book accordingly. Most airlines and online travel agent sites give you the ability to choose flexible dates to find the best fares."While this can be difficult if you're trying to be somewhere for a wedding or holiday, if you work at a company that allows you to sometimes work from home (or you just have extra time off you can take), consider flying to your destination a little or earlier or leaving a little later than you normally might."With most people trying to get home in time for work, airlines usually hike up the prices for weekend flights. Instead of traveling back on Sunday, which tends to be a peak day, try flying home Monday or Tuesday to avoid the extra costs," agrees Ariana Pierce , a travel influencer and the founder of Style & Travel Girl