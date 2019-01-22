Experts Share Their Most Surprising Strategies For Traveling On The Cheap

7 of 9

“ Don't Take Taxis... Even From The Airport ”

While its tempting to rely on taxis and Ubers in a foreign city, they can be a real money-suck. "Walk at your destination rather than taking a taxi," Whitman suggests. "You’ll definitely save money but you’ll also see more sights at a slower pace and have more interactions with local people."



If walking really isn't an option — say you're going to or from the airport, or you're staying in a place that's off the beaten path — Alyse suggests doing a little research ahead of time to figure out how best to get around. "It’s easy to find out the most cost efficient way to get into the city centre, which is usually by train or bus. An added bonus is you’ll get a realistic glimpse into local life at your destination," she says. And it could mean the difference between shelling out $40 and saving that cash for shopping or food.