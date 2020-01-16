Let's just say it: Sticking to a budget while travelling is extremely difficult. Not only are flights and lodging pricey, but activity fees, cabs, and on-the-go meals can add up quickly. And don't even get us started on stuff like exchange rates and foreign transaction fees. But just because we're watching our bank accounts doesn't mean we're cool with missing out on seeing the world.
There are plenty of small strategies you can implement while travelling that will help save dough without ruining the fun and spontaneity of being in a new place. In some cases, it might even make your experience feel more authentic. We asked four bona fide travel experts — women whose passport stamps inspire serious FOMO — to share their strategies for saving money on everything from flights to food. Read on to hear what they had to say.