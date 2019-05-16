These Remote Control Sex Toys Let Your Partner Control Your Orgasm

Remote control sex toys hit a lot of fantasy elements. Some people love them because you can use them in public without anyone knowing. Some people love them because they let you give up control to your partner. And some people love them because they let you or your partner create a customized vibration for you to masturbate with. Whatever the appeal, the advance of technology has made remote-control sex toys easier to find than ever.
Remote-control sex toys aren’t limited to bullet vibes, either. There are remote-control G-spot vibes, remote-control kegel toys, remote-control cock rings, and remote-control butt plugs on the market, too. Some of these toys are designed to be used long-distance, so your partner can make you orgasm from another state. Others are designed to be used in close contact, so you or your partner can change up the intensity of the vibration while you’re having sex. Whatever you’re looking for, it probably exists — and we hope we can help you find it.