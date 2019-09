22 Sultry Sex Tips For People In Long-Distance Relationships

Khloé Kardashian is in an LDR right now, and she shared her best tips for making it work on her app, one of which includes dropping hints about something you want to try the next time you're in a bedroom together. While you're planning your next visit to see your partner, literally schedule sex and include something new and specific that you've been dying to try together. That way, you both have something extra to look forward to during the trip. According to Khloé , "Teasing is good and healthy when you're long distance!"