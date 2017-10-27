If you decide that this is what you want, it might be fairly easy to figure out if your partner is on the same page, too. "Any sort of mention of plans together in the future is a good indication that they're factoring you into their future," Marin says. "If they're also lamenting over the bad timing, and talking about how much they enjoy spending time with you, that could reveal what their feelings are." But don't just expect to both be on the same page. If you want to keep seeing your partner long-distance, it's not something you can just leave hanging. "The realities of being in this kind of relationship make it so this isn't something you can be casual about," Marin says.