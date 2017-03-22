How To Maintain Long-Distance Relationships

Let's face it: Long-distance relationships can be rough.
If you've been there, you know it all too well. It's difficult to balance your friendships and your career with any romantic relationship, let alone one in which you don't get to see the other person whenever you want. Plus, while romantic relationships can be wonderfully fulfilling, they're work as it is. Factor in time differences, busy schedules, and miles apart, and you could really start feeling the strain.
But, thanks to technology, maintaining a LDR these days is easier than ever. Though IRL face time is obviously the best way to keep a relationship going, the ease with which we can get face time on our phones (whether through Snapchat, Skype, or, you know, FaceTime) can certainly make that distance gap feel narrower. And not that you needed an excuse, but being miles apart can be great for your sext life and improve your phone sex skills.
Ahead, we talked to a few people about how they maintain their long-distance relationships, from digital Chipotle dates to sending snail mail.