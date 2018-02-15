14 Tips For Hot Skype Sex

There's no way around this: Long-distance relationships can be difficult. On top of the jealousy that can arise and the deep pains of missing someone you care about, living apart can make physical intimacy, well, impossible.
Lucky for us, the year is 2018, and the communication options for long-distance couples have come a long way from hand-written love letters (although that's still not a bad idea). Thanks to video chat applications like Skype, you can now see one another — which means that you can get sexy with your partner over Wi-Fi, even if it's going to be a long time until you can get busy in real life.
Of course, as exciting as Skype sex can be, it can be daunting for people who haven't tried it. The first thing to keep in mind? Skype sex should be as personalized as real-life sex, which means it can be whatever you want to make it. Also, considering the horrible prevalence of revenge porn, it's important to know that you shouldn't do anything you're not 100% comfortable with (like showing your face or getting completely nude). Of course, there's absolutely no shame in doing sexy things over video chat — the only people in the wrong in revenge porn scenarios are the ones who share videos, images, and screenshots without their partner's consent.
So if you're in a LDR (or you and bae are just going to be apart for a short while), it may be time to try Skype sex. Not sure where to start? We've enlisted Devika Singh, a tantric sex and relationship coach, to help us round up a list of tips to make your Skype sex game hot enough to keep you satisfied until you see your partner IRL again.