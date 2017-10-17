Doing things alone can be immensely therapeutic: A solo meal can help you really appreciate food; a solitary walk can be a rare opportunity to think; and traveling by yourself can be an incredible opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth.
Solo trips are all the rage right now: A 2014 survey by Booking.com found that 72% of American women have traveled alone, for business or pleasure. Of these women, 65% say that these experiences have improved their confidence. We've already told you why you should consider taking a solo trip; now we're helping you choose your destination.
Click ahead for our picks of the 33 best destinations for women to explore unaccompanied, based on a range of factors like safety, quality of solo activities, and the likelihood of meeting fellow wayfarers. Get your selfie sticks ready — adventure waits for no one.