These Outdoor Date Ideas Are Way More Exciting Than Basic Drinks

When you're chatting with a new match on a dating app or making flirty small talk with a crush, you tend to talk a lot about the weather. You might say, "Doing anything in this perfect weather?" or, "What are you up to this weekend? Gonna be a hot one 😧" The weather isn't necessarily a compelling or witty topic to chat about, but sometimes it's all you've got to work with. Lucky for you, if the weather is nice, then it might actually be a convenient segue into planning a date — an outdoor date.
Going on an outdoor date can be a fun departure from your usual wine bar or coffee shop. And you don't have to be very outdoorsy to enjoy an outdoor date. There are tons of couple-y activities that you and your partner can partake in that don't involve camping or getting lit up by bug bites. Ahead are some unique al fresco activities that you should consider for your next date.