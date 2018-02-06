These Are The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Country

What are you doing for Valentine's Day this year? If you aren't dining at one of OpenTable's "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," then you just might be doing it wrong. (Unless of course, lovey-dovey isn't where you've set the bar and we totally feel you: If you're going the anti Valentine's Day route, we suggest treating yourself to some self-love regardless.) According to the popular online-reservation site, there are select restaurants out there that actually do bottle romance and release it into the air for coupled up customers to inhale. Which now has us wondering: What exactly is the recipe for romantic restaurant criteria?
If we had to judge from the featured dining destinations sprawled across 32 different states, we'd guess that romance can equal anything from white table cloths to sparkly string lights, flickering candle flames, and/or (but not limited to) stunning views. Or as OpenTable defines it, "Setting the table for romance involves an array of ingredients: scrumptious food, alluring ambiance, and bespoke service." So if vetted idyllic atmospheres complete with gourmet eats sounds like your kind of thing, then you may just want to scroll through OT's list for some reservation inspiration. From Cincinnati, Ohio to Brooklyn, NY and Boulder, Colorado, these 100 stunners are absolutely dripping with Valentine's Day vibes. Oh, and did we mention they were specially selected from more than 12 million verified reviews of over a whopping 26,000 restaurants?
See five of the love-soaked spots featured below, and then check out the full curated list here. Or, you could always just hit up your nearest Taco Bell — no reservations necessary. (Tbh, nothing says romance quite like a Crunchwrap Supreme.)
