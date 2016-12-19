Lindsay Lohan won't be headed back to the United States anytime soon according to a new interview. The 30-year-old told Page Six that despite being apart from her family for extended amounts of time, she is fully committed to her philanthropic duties in Turkey. Even the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul has not wavered Lohan from her original plan of spending time in refugee camps in 2017.
"I am deciding now if I will head back to do more work in refugee camps in Turkey and Antep during or after the New Year,” she said. "The dates are not set yet. It depends on how Turkey feels after the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Not that any attack has or will ever stop me from helping those suffering, those who need our help the most."
She adds that at the moment, her "main focus is business, writing, and soon to start another film," but still, "more so, my work with refugees." Earlier this year, Lohan donated energy drinks to refugee camps, in addition to visiting the camps.
Hearing Lohan speak so fondly of giving back to those less fortunate, it comes as no surprise that she is no longer interested in "materialistic gifts."
"I always love giving gifts,” she told the site. “So yes, for family and friends, most definitely I will be sending gifts. For me, I know it sounds silly, but, I am okay. I like to live by the act of giving."
'Tis the season to LiLohan.
