In case you didn't already know, The Plastics were the pinnacle of 2000s beauty. Besides the Burn Book, the group of frenemies left behind some of the most memorable trends of the decade, like glossy lips, kohl liner that covers the circumference of the entire eye, and overplucked eyebrows. (If you disagree, you have the Broadway show to prove you wrong.) Not only does that mean makeup from 2004 is still pretty cool, but your costume practically makes itself.