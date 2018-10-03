Fourteen years ago, Aaron Samuels didn't know what day it was. Now, however, there isn't a millennial in the world who couldn't tell you when October 3 is coming around. The iconic date from the classic Tina Fey Mean Girls film became known as the official day for the movie, which the fans and stars continue to celebrate.
Perhaps no one was more excited than Lindsay Lohan herself, who played main character and fish-out-of-water Cady Heron in the 2004 hit. She delivered the classic "It's October 3" line, after all, and all these years later, she's still got it. The Mykonos resort owner took to Instagram today to make sure we knew that despite her recent antics, she hasn't forgotten about her roots. Lohan posted a video reenacting the exchange between Cady and Aaron, prompting fans to go wild.
Compare that to the original exchange:
She's still got it.
That's not the only way people are celebrating this most sacred of holidays. The Mean Girls musical, now on Broadway, is offering a free performance to fans today, but if you can't make that, there are many other ways to celebrate. For instance, you could listen to Ladysmith Black Mambazo, prowl around the fountain at your local mall, or, of course, cut holes in your shirts where your boobs would be. Fetch!
