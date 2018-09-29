Lindsay Lohan Was Punched After Accusing A Family Of Child Trafficking

We have a lot of questions about Lindsay Lohan’s late night Instagram Live feed. But the most obvious one is: what exactly is going on here?
On Friday night around 2 a.m., Lohan was in Moscow when she flipped on her camera and climbed out of a car. Then things quickly spiraled out of control.
From the looks of it, Lohan attempted to offer a family some unsolicited charity, but then turned and accused them of child trafficking — at one point even trying to take the children from their parents.
“I just want to show you a family I met that’s a Syrian refugee family,” she said to viewers, without any apparent prompting. “I’m going to introduce you to them, and they really need help.”
Advertisement
Then she walked up to a family — a man, a woman, and two children — who appeared to be sleeping on a street corner (it is unconfirmed if the family is either Syrian or refugees). Lohan asked if they were cold and said to them, “Tell me your story, so I can help you.
“I want you to tell America what you need and I will get it for you,” she added, asking them why they were out on the street. Lohan turned and spoke directly to one of the children, asking him if he was interested in staying in a hotel for the night and watching movies. She also directed the question to the adult man and woman, presumably his parents.
wtf is lindsay lohan doing???????? pic.twitter.com/tDLxMwCwUO— sierra laboca (@e_ame) September 29, 2018
In a joking tone, Lohan told the boy to run, saying he shouldn’t be sleeping on the floor. She turned the woman and said, “You should not have them on the floor...If someone is offering them a home and a bed, give it to them. This is not right.”
The family, who did not take Lohan up on her offer for a hotel room or cash for accommodations, moved to leave. When Lohan realized they were not joining her as she walked back to her car, she turned around, followed them, and began to accuse them of trafficking children (there is no evidence that they were trafficking children). She spoke out to the family in a mix of English and Arabic: “I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t fuck with me.
Advertisement
Lindsay saw a Syrian family on the streets of Paris and tried to get them a hotel room and offered them money. They refused so she thought they were trafficking children. She then tried to take the children with her and the mom pushed her to the ground... all on live pic.twitter.com/AZ8nC2VbGT— la bella vita (@drugproblem) September 29, 2018
“This is not Arab. You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this,” she continued. “You're taking these children. They want to go...The whole world is seeing this right now.”
Lohan keeps following the family and reaches out to one of the kids, telling him to grab her hand. At this point, the woman cries out and strikes Lohan, who is swiftly knocked down.
The video ends with Lohan in tears, saying, “I’m, like, in shock right now.”
Lohan has not yet publicly commented on why she did this or offered any further context beyond the Instagram Live video. Refinery29 has reached out to her representatives.
Advertisement