The teen drama about a group of super-privileged high school students living in Manhattan's Upper East Side only bowed out six years ago, but Mark Pedowitz, president of US network The CW, has confirmed that a new version is being mooted.
He told reporters at a US press event on Thursday that the show's exec producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage would definitely be involved with any kind of revival series.
"There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet," Pedowitz is quoted by TVLine as saying. "I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and Josh and Steph, ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them."
Since news of the reboot broke, fans have been sharing some pretty strong thoughts on Twitter. "Enough with the 'reboots', some shows are perfect first time around," one fan tweeted. Check out a range of responses – both positive and negative – shared on Twitter already.
Second of all...absolutely not. Gossip Girl worked because it was of its time. Everyone's gossip girl now. Also Big Little Lies has filled our messy rich white people void. Thank u next— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) February 1, 2019
A gossip girl reboot is not a good idea. Not even a little bit. Don’t touch what is already golden (not after that lazy last season that was s6). Not everything needs a reboot.— deja (@cityofdeja) February 1, 2019
real talk though if we do have a gossip girl reboot it better be about dorota's kids running their own motherfucking empire with serena and blair's kids as their unwitting minions— emma lord (@dilemmalord) February 1, 2019
that is the exact television i will pay my hard earned avocado toast to view
rebooting Gossip Girl would be like rebooting Saved by the Bell— Taylyn Washington-Harmon ✎ (@TaylynHarmon) February 1, 2019
Enough with the “reboots” Some shows were perfect the first time around. Like Gossip Girl. Xoxo— Denise Shrader (@DarthShrader12) February 1, 2019
Just heard on the radio that Gossip Girl might get a reboot and honesty I e never been so excited— Anya Marie Watt (@AnyaMarieWatt) February 1, 2019
Gossip girl is having a comeback!!! Ugh I’m so excited!!! pic.twitter.com/t6UNNg0jTM— Anastasia (@stassywassy_) February 2, 2019
if they reboot gossip girl can it just be blair showing up late to twitter & seeing seven hundred girls a day break their backs trying to be her— ｡ ` ?????. (@BARBIEBRUISE) February 1, 2019
I don’t know how I would feel about a Gossip Girl Reboot. I may love it but it’s probably best to leave it although I wouldn’t mind watching Blair Waldorf grace my tv screen again.— Liv (@livparas) February 2, 2019
We have so many questions. Would the reboot introduce an all-new cast? Could Blake Lively and Leighton Meester be involved in some way? And would Gossip Girl turn out to be Dan again?
Obviously it's very early days here, but it looks as though the message to The CW is clear: "If you're going to do it, do it right. XOXO, Gossip Girl fans."
