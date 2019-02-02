Story from TV Shows

"Gossip Girl Was Iconic, Leave It Alone!" Fans Have Thoughts On The Reboot News

Nick Levine
Photo: The CW
By now, we should know that no TV show is sacred: everything from Charmed to The Hills has been rebooted, and Gossip Girl could be next.
The teen drama about a group of super-privileged high school students living in Manhattan's Upper East Side only bowed out six years ago, but Mark Pedowitz, president of US network The CW, has confirmed that a new version is being mooted.
He told reporters at a US press event on Thursday that the show's exec producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage would definitely be involved with any kind of revival series.
"There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet," Pedowitz is quoted by TVLine as saying. "I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and Josh and Steph, ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them."
Advertisement
Related Stories
Meet Canada's Answer To Gossip Girl
BBC 3's Clique: Secrets, Scandal & Elite Students
Everything We Know About Season 2 Of Sex Education
Since news of the reboot broke, fans have been sharing some pretty strong thoughts on Twitter. "Enough with the 'reboots', some shows are perfect first time around," one fan tweeted. Check out a range of responses – both positive and negative – shared on Twitter already.
We have so many questions. Would the reboot introduce an all-new cast? Could Blake Lively and Leighton Meester be involved in some way? And would Gossip Girl turn out to be Dan again?
Obviously it's very early days here, but it looks as though the message to The CW is clear: "If you're going to do it, do it right. XOXO, Gossip Girl fans."
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series