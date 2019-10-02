The straw that broke the camel's back, he says, was arriving to the BoF 500 gala, and seeing a Black gospel choir. “This man, Imran, turns into Kirk Franklin and starts dancing on the stage with them and shit. To a room full of white people," Jean-Raymond recalls. "What motivates someone to feel that they have the right to do a Kirk Franklin dance on the stage? Because ultimately that level of entitlement is the core issue. People feeling like they can buy or own whatever they want … if that thing pertains to blackness. We are always up for sale.” Some of the Black attendees present felt so "terrible" and "helpless" that they left the event in "tears", Kerby explained.