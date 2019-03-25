Gucci Announces Changemakers Council

Bizzarri continued, “I believe in the promise of the next generation, and through our scholarship fund we will also create more opportunities for talented young people of diverse backgrounds to gain access to careers in the fashion industry.” In the same release, Dapper Dan said he was happy to work with Gucci to create meaningful impact for the Black community and fashion as a whole. “It is imperative that we have a seat at the table to say how we should be represented and reimagined. Through our work together, Gucci is in a position to lead the overall industry toward becoming a better more inclusive one.”