This New App Is The Deliveroo Of Clothes Repairs

The app came about when founder Josephine Philips faced a sartorial problem. "I’d made a move away from fast fashion and was shopping nearly exclusively secondhand, but I constantly found myself finding amazing clothes that I loved that weren’t my size," she tells Refinery29 ahead of the launch. "I wanted to alter them to fit me but didn’t know how to sew and thought getting someone else to do it was too much time and effort. In very Gen Z fashion, I decided it would be fabulous if I could get it done with my phone, in a few simple clicks. I realised this could bring clothing alterations and repairs to so many people, which would mean incredible things for the circular fashion movement – and so I was determined to actually build out the idea, to create something that aligned with my values and that could make an impact in making fashion more sustainable."