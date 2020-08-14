Holiday, schmoliday! We'd already been making a conscious effort to reduce our carbon footprint through fewer air miles when coronavirus put any European escapes and far-flung getaways firmly on ice. You'll find no complaints here: 2020 is all about the sunny staycation. Whether you choose a restful retreat in Carmarthenshire, take up paddleboarding in Cornwall or go camping in Cumbria, there's plenty of joy to be found without crossing an ocean.
While we believe that a holiday wardrobe should work year-round and for any occasion (that linen dress looks equally lovely whether you're eating fish and chips in Margate or moules frites in Marseilles, with sandals for now and a rollneck come winter), there are some clothes that just scream summer staycation and none more so than those made by indie label La Veste. Funnily enough, it's not British but Spanish born and bred, founded by influencer and stylist Blanca Miró and designer Maria de la Orden back in 2018.
Our Instagram feed has been awash with the label's vintage-inspired blouses and trousers all summer, with fans including Camille Charrière, Laura Jackson and Nnenna Echem – but why is the Barcelona-based brand so perfect for a British summer holiday? Tapping into the cottagecore aesthetic way before the hashtag was trending, La Veste nails quintessentially British prints and patterns – think saccharine shades like mint green and candyfloss pink, picnic-ready gingham and ditsy Liberty florals – while offering puff-sleeved blouses with oversized collars and cotton trousers with scalloped pockets that could have come straight out of a vintage Laura Ashley catalogue. Add a flouncy sun hat and hair accessories and you have yourself a delectable get-up suitable for wandering around Portmeirion or trawling secondhand shops in Whitby.
The brand started out by making off-kilter blazers – la veste translates to 'jacket' in French – but it's the blouses, camis and matching bottoms you'll want to get your hands on (the cotton shorts alone have seen us through this summer's heatwave). You'll have to be quick, though: the brand operates a small-batch business and pieces sell out in minutes, so we recommend setting an alert for announcements on Instagram which notify you when the next drop is about to hit. Just don't tell too many friends – we have an upcoming trip to Whitstable and we'd quite like to pack a blouse or two.