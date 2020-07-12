Born in London in 2017 out of a desire to create quality pieces at an accessible price point, Kitri has quickly become known for its extensive inventory of contemporary vintage-inspired pieces. Ranging from mock croc Penny Lane coats to puff-sleeve plaid dresses, the label's designs are a go-to for weddings, interviews and everything in between, with a limited range of statement pieces in a selection of playful prints.
It is perhaps the brand’s love of classic feminine silhouettes that has made it such a hit among fashion fans, particularly those in search of Princess Diana-inspired polka dot pieces. With 1970s-style pleats and puff sleeves coming back with a vengeance in recent years, Kitri’s success is testament to the appeal of time-honoured trends, as well as the hard work of the brand’s founder and creative director, Haeni Kim.
The label is still relatively new to the fashion landscape but that hasn't stopped it gaining firm fans in Instagram It Girls like Zeena Shah and Karina Woodburn. With most dresses coming in at around the £145 mark, Kitri aims to provide access to more affordable investment pieces, all available in UK sizes 6 to 16. For those in search of something a little more pocket money-friendly, the brand also carries a range of cute hair accessories and simple jewellery, starting at £13.
Like many brands this summer, Kitri's latest collection has us hooked with the promise of summer escapism – the collection features a range of brightly coloured gingham dresses, already with a mile-long waiting list. If frocks aren’t your forte, there's also a range of sweet linen smock tops and silky shirts. So if you're on the hunt for something classic to keep you cool in the heat, why not check out Kitri’s latest range of picnic print pieces?
