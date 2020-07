The label is still relatively new to the fashion landscape but that hasn't stopped it gaining firm fans in Instagram It Girls like Zeena Shah and Karina Woodburn . With most dresses coming in at around the £145 mark, Kitri aims to provide access to more affordable investment pieces, all available in UK sizes 6 to 16. For those in search of something a little more pocket money-friendly, the brand also carries a range of cute hair accessories and simple jewellery, starting at £13.