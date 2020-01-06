The fashion did not disappoint at this evening’s 77th Annual Golden Globes, with stars rolling up in breathtaking gowns, pantsuits, and — yes — there was even a chest harness. But while there was plenty of sartorial gold to go around, there was one major trend that swept across the carpet: the statement sleeve. This year, the bigger the shoulder, the better.
Tonight’s attendees boasted show-stopping sleeves and statement shoulders of all sorts. There were doll-like puffed cap sleeves on Dakota Fanning’s Dior Haute Couture gown, and billowing bishop sleeves on Zoey Deutch’s golden Fendi dress. Da’Vine Joy Randolph donned the most gorgeous bow-inspired ruffle moment on her magenta gown, while Jodie Comer’s poofy emerald green look earned her a comparison to Baby Yoda (which, um, is definitely a compliment).
Now, let’s keep in mind, puffy sleeves are certainly not a new trend. But, in case you had any doubt whether or not they’ll be sticking around in 2020, just take a gander at tonight’s attendees.
And considering how badly women were snubbed by this year’s nominations (not one woman of colour was nominated for a TV Golden Globe and women were overlooked entirely for the Best Director category, for starters), perhaps this aesthetic choice is meant to send a message to those behind the scenes: Women have ditched the dainty, bare-shoulder gowns of the past for larger-than-life designs, proving that they’re taking up more space in Hollywood, and will continue to do so.
Check out the biggest, baddest, and boldest sleeves of the evening, ahead.