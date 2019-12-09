Not One Woman Of Colour Was Nominated For A TV Golden Globe. Why?

Beyond HBO’s rising goddesses, television is brimming with women who could have easily fit in among the 2020 nominees. There are the ladies of Emmy-favourite When They See Us, directed by living icon Ava DuVernay (the Netflix miniseries itself was also snubbed). There is This Is Us’ Susan Kelachi Watson, whom the HFPA woke up at the crack of dawn to announce the nominations in the first place. There are the women of One Day at a Time, a show so powerful it was resurrected by cable television following a Netflix cancellation. There are the femmes of Pose and the lovable young actresses of On My Block. There is Lucy Liu on CBS All Access’ Women Why Women Kill. There are the sketch geniuses of A Black Lady Sketch Show and Astronomy Club (the latter series debuted the same day as Maisel and is therefore eligible). There are the weirdos of Los Espookys.