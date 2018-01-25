At the time, Alex Nogales, President and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, told Refinery29, "After [the 2016] debacle with the film industry, Hollywood focused on the African-American community — so Latinos are the forgotten ones. The truth is that there's still a lot of guilt amongst white people as a consequence of slavery, and rightfully so. But because whites don’t have as much of a history with the Latinx community, there's a lot of ignorance about who the Latino community is in this nation — and a lack of interest."