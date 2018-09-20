Meet Your New Favourite TV Villain, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer

It’s likely “psychopathic” international hit woman Villanelle would also hate that phrase, because the assassin bristles at any attempt to put her in a box. But, she does use the guise of feminine acceptability to its most subversive ends. During the Sunday night premiere of Killing Eve, created by dark wit extraordinaire Phoebe Waller-Bridge, alone, the contract killer uses that veneer to gain access to a locked-down hospital floor, get within a hair of a creepy Russian politician in the middle of a street, and waltz into the home of a powerful Tuscan man amid wall-to-wall security. Then, she quite literally goes in for the kill.