Asian-Canadian Women Share What Sandra Oh Hosting The Golden Globes Meant To Them

“Having an Asian Canadian host the Golden Globes was monumental! I've been a die-hard Sandra Oh fan since Double Happiness! I particularly loved the way in which she incorporated relatable jokes about Asian culture into her monologue and acceptance speech. Asian culture has played two roles in media for as long as I can remember: We have been used as the butt of jokes basically since we started participating in film and television. Our accents are used as comedy. Our lived experienced about tough parents have been mocked and used as punch lines. Our men are seen as not men at all. Our women are seen as a fetish. Racist narratives about our food persist. The other role we've played historically has been as nameless friend of the white protagonist. Oh has never played these roles, as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy or as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. Sandra Oh defied all of this, and turned all of the stereotypes on their head last night. She made Asian jokes FOR the Asian audience, as opposed to making Asian jokes for white people! BECAUSE SHE SEES US!