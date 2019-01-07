All Of Sandra Oh's Golden Globes Looks In One Place

If the first award show of the season sets the tone for what we can expect, then Killing Eve's Sandra Oh just set the bar for the rest of the hosts to come at the Golden Globes. While we were hoping Oh would have only worn Asian designers, á la Issa Rae at the CFDA Awards or Tracee Ellis Ross when she hosted the American Music Awards, she put on a show regardless, trotting out on the stage wearing our favourite fashion designers.
Once on stage, the Killing Eve star said that she said yes to the opportunity because she "wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change." She continued: "I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different and probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."
Oh walked the red carpet on Sunday wearing one of our favourite spring 2019 trends, the shoulder pouf, in an Atelier Versace dress. When she did her opening monologue alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg, she poked fun at the lack of Asian-American representation in Hollywood, getting in a well-placed zinger that had nominee Emma Stone screaming. The joke was directed at white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Stone, who have both faced criticism for playing characters of Asian descent.
Not only can Oh talk the talk, but she looks the part in that red dress.