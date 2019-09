All Of Sandra Oh's Golden Globes Looks In One Place

If the first award show of the season sets the tone for what we can expect, then Killing Eve's Sandra Oh just set the bar for the rest of the hosts to come at the Golden Globes . While we were hoping Oh would have only worn Asian designers, á la Issa Rae at the CFDA Awards or Tracee Ellis Ross when she hosted the American Music Awards, she put on a show regardless, trotting out on the stage wearing our favourite fashion designers.