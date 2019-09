In Her Acceptance Speech, Sandra Oh Told Her Parents She Loved Them

Sandra Oh, this year's Golden Globes co-host and previous winner for Grey's Anatomy, has just won her first award for Killing Eve . The Canadian actress took home a statuette for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, beating out Julia Roberts, Elisabeth Moss, Catriona Balfe, and Keri Russell in the process. She's also only the second Asian woman to win the Best Leading Actress in a Drama. (Yoko Shimada won in 1981 for Shogun.) In her speech, Oh thanked her parents in the audience.