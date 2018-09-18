Sandra Oh Brought Her Mom & Dad To The Emmys

Honestly, it doesn't even matter if Sandra Oh wins an Emmy tonight. (It does.) She's already won the red carpet, and my heart. The star of Killing Eve brought her parents to celebrate her historic nomination (and win, fingers crossed!) for Lead Actress in a Drama category, and they are the best. Even Phoebe Waller-Bridge couldn't come up with a better cameo.
"This is my mom, Mrs. Oh, and this is my dad, Mr. Oh," Oh told Variety on the red carpet.
"I'm so proud of her," Young Nam Oh said before planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek. "Oh my god, that happened on film!" Oh gushed in response. I MEAN.
But all that cuteness isn't actually that surprising, because Oh's parents are Emmys pros. The Canadian actress brought them to the award show 10 years ago, in 2008, when she was nominated for her supporting role as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.
In all seriousness though, Oh deserves this, and more. Her portrayal of Eve Polastri, an MI5 agent obsessed with her pursuit of killer-for-hire Villanelle (Jodie Comer) was phenomenal, and an Emmys win has been a long time coming. This is the Oh's sixth Emmy nomination, and if she wins tonight, she'll be the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama. Get it, girl!
Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmys https://t.co/QILf2nBd4b pic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l— Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018
But don't worry, even if the worst should happen, rest assured that your parents are proud of you, and so am I.
