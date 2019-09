Oh is a six-time Emmy nominee, but this year’s nomination marks her first time in the leading actress category for her title role Eve Polanski in the BBC America drama Killing Eve, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Oh made history as the first woman of Asian descent ever nominated for best leading actress in a drama series. Pompeo congratulated her former co-star, tweeting , “This is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!”