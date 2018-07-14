Ellen Pompeo’s Reaction To Sandra Oh’s Emmy Nom Has Grey’s Fans Celebrating

I’m not crying, you’re crying! Ellen Pompeo cheered on Sandra Oh’s Emmy nomination via a heartfelt tweet Friday because Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang are a triumph of female friendship that will never ever die, ever.
Oh is a six-time Emmy nominee, but this year’s nomination marks her first time in the leading actress category for her title role Eve Polanski in the BBC America drama Killing Eve, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Oh made history as the first woman of Asian descent ever nominated for best leading actress in a drama series. Pompeo congratulated her former co-star, tweeting, “This is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!”
I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed ALOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure..? https://t.co/q8Wv6VoakR— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 13, 2018
The off-screen friends cheering each others accomplishments is reminiscent of their on-screen relationship, which outshined any romantic relationship with McDreamy, McSteamy, or any of the other sexy Mc-Seven Dwarfs working at Seattle Grace. Meredith and Christina gave us a whole new vocabulary for describing a close friendship that defies traditional boundaries: your person.
If you were worried when Sandra Oh left Grey’s Anatomy in season 10, you weren’t the only one. Pompeo told USA Today that of the many characters who have come and gone throughout Shondaland’s 14 season-long (recently renewed for a record-breaking 15th season!) medical drama, Oh’s departure was the only one that truly rattled her. Years after her departure, Meredith and Christina remain a beacon of powerful female friendship.
