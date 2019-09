In early March, Deadline confirmed that Drew , who plays Dr. April Kepner, and Capshaw, who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins, would be departing the series. Fans were irate, given the characters' importance on the show. Capshaw's character was one of the most prominent queer women on primetime television for her ten year tenure. After the news broke, Capshaw shared an emotional post in honor of her character, writing, "Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever." Drew shared her own goodbye, noting that April's story "wasn't over," although fans are convinced the show will kill her off