After Being Let Go From Grey's Anatomy, Sarah Drew Gets Her Own Show

Rebecca Farley
Sarah Drew, who is leaving Grey's Anatomy after this season, has an exciting new job on dek: She'll be starring in the pilot of the announced Cagney & Lacey reboot, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She will star as Cagney, one-half of a Los Angeles police duo. Michelle Hurd, whom you might recognize from Law & Order: SVU, will play Lacey, the other half of the iconic coupling.
The original Cagney & Lacey, which aired from 1982-1988 starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless. The detectives were NYC-based, not L.A. based like the reboot's pair will be.
Though it was eventually popular, the show faltered at the beginning because it was a female-led show. According to a 1984 New York Times write-up of the show, the show lost its original lead when she was declared not "feminine" enough by "audience researchers." After that happened — losing a lead is a heavy blow — the show was canceled. Producer Barney Rozenzweig mounted a letter-writing campaign to save the show. For the gen z'ers in the back: A letter campaign is like a social media campaign, only fans are writing actual letters and sending them to publications. As described in the book Defining Women: Television and the Case of Cagney and Lacey, the campaign focused on the uniqueness of the two main characters.
"It's the only show on television I feel I can relate to," one viewer wrote. "While I'm not a police detective, I do work in a high-pressure, fast-paced, male-oriented field. I am a twenty-six year old single woman, and a broker for a major Wall Street firm...I think it's extremely important that Cagney and Lacey be given every fair chance to succeed."
This situation isn't unfamiliar. In 2017, Amazon canceled Good Girls Revolt, a show about women battling sexism in the 1960s. Following the departure of Amazon executive Roy Price, viewers launched a Twitter campaign to get the show a second season. Sadly, Good Girls Revolt didn't fare as well: There's no incoming second season. Perhaps we should start writing letters?
