If you’re a fan of spy shows, you probably have the same issue as us: It gets tiring watching the same hypermasculine, martini-drinking leading man every time. Thankfully, BBC America's newest spy show, Killing Eve, has the fierce female leads we've been lacking.
Eve, played by Sandra Oh, is a somewhat accidental secret agent who becomes obsessed with stopping a highly trained and emotionally disruptive female assassin (Jodie Comer). Before she can stop herself, Eve ends up in a heart-pounding, high-wire act of lethal consequence.
Killing Eve is dark and smart and turns the male-dominated genre on its head. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the show's April 8 season premiere to find out what happens. Pop some popcorn and cozy up, because we've got the entire first episode above. Just one episode and you’ll be hooked on these confident women with killer instincts.
