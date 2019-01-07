In Her Acceptance Speech, Sandra Oh Told Her Parents She Loved Them

Sandra Oh, this year's Golden Globes co-host and previous winner for Grey's Anatomy, has just won her first award for Killing Eve. The Canadian actress took home a statuette for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, beating out Julia Roberts, Elisabeth Moss, Catriona Balfe, and Keri Russell in the process. She's also only the second Asian woman to win the Best Leading Actress in a Drama. (Yoko Shimada won in 1981 for Shogun.) In her speech, Oh thanked her parents in the audience.
"Oh, daddy! Oh my god! Oh, Killing Eve! Oh my god. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, thank you so much" Oh said in her whirlwind acceptance speech. "The Jennnings!" she cried, "My incredible cast. I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful to my family. My team, who are all incredible people."
She ended her speech thanking her parents, who both attended the ceremony. "There are two people here tonight that I'm so grateful that they're here with me," said Oh. "I'd like to thank my mother and my father. Eomma, appa! Salanghaeyo." She told her parents, simply: Mom, dad, I love you.
After a brief commercial break, a still-stunned Oh returned to the stage with Samberg on her arm.
"Was it fun to win?" Samberg asked the still-hosting Oh.
"I have no idea what's happening," Oh replied.
