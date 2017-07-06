Seeing Spots: Summer's Freshest Print

Polka dots have made their way back into our sartorial lexicon, appearing across the high street and couture this season. The pattern evokes '40s glamour, in large part thanks to Christian Dior's post-war 'New Look', which featured exquisite pieces in dotted fabric. During the '50s, retro swimsuits and circle skirts were often worn in polka dot prints, and iconic cultural references like Rosie the Riveter and Minnie Mouse have kept the print firmly in a vintage context.