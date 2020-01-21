Don’t Be Scared Of The ’80s Revival – Here Are 5 Trends To Steal

From Seattle grunge to Kate Moss minimalism, every '90s aesthetic has dominated our wardrobe over the past few seasons. Same with the ‘70s (think corduroy, flared denim and Penny Lane-style suede coats) and the ‘60s (you can thank the V&A’s Mary Quant exhibition for all those Mary Janes and scalloped hems you’re lusting after). But the '80s? It’s the decade everyone thought would never return, banished to the annals of history with its garish neon spandex and hair metal rock. Yet the ‘80s are back, and there's no need to be afraid.
From Secret Cinema taking on Stranger Things to Joanna Hogg’s phenomenal film, The Souvenir, via the return of the mullet, we’ve seen nods to the ‘80s in entertainment and beauty, and the catwalks of SS20 were no different. Rollnecks layered under blazers à la Brooke Shields, chunky gold jewellery that channels a young Joan Collins, and Princess Diana heritage tweed and monochrome polka dots were all key features during fashion month. So while you might want to leave the backcombed ‘do and legwarmers in the past, there are plenty of wearable ways to pay homage to the era.
From slouchy suits fit for Wall Street to retro jewel tones and high-glamour power shoulders, click through to find the trends we’re nabbing from the ‘80s archive.